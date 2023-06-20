Ignite the monsoon romance as Jubin Nautiyal along with Gurmeet Choundhary and Karishma Sharma is back with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’

Experience the romantic allure of monsoons with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein,’ a mesmerizing anthem from the successful team behind ‘Barsaat Ki Dhun’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma, this love track captures the essence of the season. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the music video directed by Video Brains, beautifully showcases the magic of love amidst rain-soaked surroundings.

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “The rains have their own charm and have always been associated with love and romance. ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’ captures the passion and emotion behind the season.”

Adds Gurmeet Choudhary, “Pehli Baarish Mein kindles the feeling of romance and what better time than monsoon to depict that. I’m very happy to working together with the same team after ‘Barsaat Ki Dhun’ and I’m sure this will also be a hit.”

Says Karishma Sharma, “Every frame felt like a scene from iconic romance films and shooting this song was a really enjoyable. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this mesmerizing song. ”

Says Gurpreet Saini, “The lyrics of ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’ depict the simplicity yet the depth of love, all while being playful.”

Says Gautam G Sharma, “The lyrics and composition of the track remind you of old-school romances.”

Adds Rochak Kohli, “The composition of the track is such that it builds from easy-listening to something you can groove to.”

Says Video Brains, “We wanted to bring back the glory and essence of monsoon romances and visualized the song in that manner.”

The romantic anthem ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’ is produced by T-Series. Featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Karishma Sharma, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.