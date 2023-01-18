scorecardresearch
Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

By News Bureau

A slew of homegrown artistes is set to perform at the multi-genre music festival Lollapaloozas maiden run in Mumbai in the last week of January. These artistes will perform under different genres, including pop, EDM, punk, metal, alt-rock, funk, post-rock, neo-soul and bass.

Mumbai-based electronic duo Madboy/Mink featuring Imaad Shah, son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, and actor-singer Saba Azad, now better known as Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, are all set to make their debut on the Lollapalooza India stage.

The duo loves mixing high-energy music with a hint of disco and punk, making it a dance-worthy bop.

Tejas, a singer-songwriter, binds rock, funk, soul and electronica in his tracks as he’s put together two critically acclaimed albums — ‘Small Victories EP’ and ‘Make It Happen’.

Maalavika Manoj, who goes by her stage name Mali, is a pop singer and has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including A.R. Rahman. Drawing inspiration from the iconic pop acts of the ‘80s and ‘90s, she adds a dash of her own contemporary features to her creations.

Sandunes, a composer, pianist and music producer, captures her unique essence with the blend of futuristic pop and electronic music. Based out of Mumbai, she launched her sixth EP, ‘Nowhere to Stand’, this year.

New Delhi-based singer-songwriter Kavya celebrates raw emotions and her roots, and has a method to her musical madness. She will be presenting a very special set during her performance at Lollapalooza India.

Electronic musician and DJ, Abhi Meer’s single ‘The Tryst’ promises all things pop and trance. He will be opening the festival on Perry Farrell’s stage, curating a set with some sensational house music tracks, going all the way from 1991 to 2023.

Other performing artistes such as Kayan and House of Hashbass will also entertain the audience at the fest.

In addition, the fest will also have performances by bands such as The Yellow Diary, Madboy/Mink and Bloodywood.

With a blend of electronic music and rock, The Yellow Diary has been making waves with teasing new music over the past few weeks as they are touring with ‘Road to Lolla’ and have been one of the most sought-after indie bands in the country.

The band is set to conclude the concert experience at Lollapalooza India.

And finally, there’s Bloodywood, an Indian heavy metal band from New Delhi. Working with folk instruments, Bloodywood brings the element of Indian music with metal powered by mighty Hindi or Punjabi choruses and rap verses to offer a fusion of an entirely unique listening experience.

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and 29.

