scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), which is the apex body representing singers in India

By Agency News Desk

The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), which is the apex body representing singers in India, recently signed a historic agreement with the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing music labels in India.

The agreement will cover all record labels, singers and musicians on a pan-India basis and will help the music market grow for the common benefit of all stakeholders across the music ecosystem in India.

This agreement will work as a growth engine for the music industry in order to push it to the top 10 markets, globally.

“The historic accord will be the growth engine for the Indian Music industry to propel itself to the top 10 markets in the world. When all stakeholders in the music ecosystem work together, a melody happens and this has been the case globally,” said Blaise Fernandes, President and CEO of the Indian Music Industry.

Present at the event were some of the veterans of the Indian music industry like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Shaan along with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

Both the bodies expressed gratitude to Piyush Goyal and DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) for their support to the artiste community and the music industry. The music industry seeks support from the Government of India to tackle the growing menace of digital piracy and non-recognition of copyright.

Chairman of Indian Singers Rights Association, Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota expressed his happiness as he said: “I would like to thank the Government of India and especially Shri Piyush Goyal Ji without whose support this agreement would not have seen the light of day. I wish the music industry all the best and hope this shaking of hands will result in benefits for the entire music industry.”

Sanjay Tandon, founder, Director and CEO of the Indian Singer’s Rights Association said: “It’s great to see the getting together of record labels and artistes at last. It will now enable the music industry as a whole to grow and prosper to the level that it should. This historic agreement should be music for all.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint
Next article
Shehnaaz Gill was body shamed during Bigg Boss
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Health & Lifestyle

Senior citizen dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata, 3rd death in 24 days

Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

News

YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nut to crack

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

News

Heavy armour, jewellery made 'Ponniyin Selvan' a tough act for Vikram

Technology

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

Technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw shows Tim Cook how rail travel is going through a transformation

News

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Technology

Dengue fever outbreak in Argentina kills over 40

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists decode role of glucose in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut

News

Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Pankaj Advan rolls past Gilchrist; Gujarat's Shah, Haria join Rob Hall in semis (Ld)

Sports

Decisive match for Barca and Atletico Madrid in La Liga

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's batting style is very similar to Michael Hussey, says Irfan Pathan

News

Lily Collins drops major hint over future of hit series 'Emily In Paris'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US