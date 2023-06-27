scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

J Trix, Ikka’s ‘Gundagardi’ showcases evolution, diversity of Indian hip-hop

Indian hip-hop stars J Trix and Ikka have joined forces on Trix’s new single, 'Gundagardi', a fusion of Delhi and Kolkata sounds

By Agency News Desk
J Trix, Ikka's ‘Gundagardi’ showcases evolution, diversity of Indian hip-hop
J Trix, Ikka, Gundagardi,

Indian hip-hop stars J Trix and Ikka have joined forces on Trix’s new single, ‘Gundagardi’. A fusion of Delhi and Kolkata sounds, ‘Gundagardi’ is straight in your face gangsta rap packing a ton of swag, attitude and some anger, with booming production and a loud sound design, complete with a catchy groove and hooks, while showcasing their talent and skill.

The collaboration between J Trix and Ikka not only celebrates their individual achievements, but also symbolises the unity and growth of the Indian Hip Hop scene.

Speaking about his collaboration with Trix, Ikka said, “It was a different experience and I was thrilled to work on it. I hope my fans like the song and support the same way they have been doing for others. I have another collaboration with Def Jam India and it has always been amazing working with them.”

Talking about the song, J Trix said, “I am thrilled, trying something this unique. This wouldn’t have been possible without Ikka. I hope the fans like the song.”

Produced by Subspace, a frequent collaborator of J Trix. ‘Gundagardi’ showcases the evolution and diversity of the Indian hip-hop scene, and has garnered positive reception online.

Notably, ‘Gundagardi’ also serves as the lead single from Trix’s upcoming debut EP, ‘Middle Class Boys’, and was released under the Def Jam India label.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
A Jason Bourne fan, Nikhil gets a taste of acting in a spy thriller
Next article
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures confirmed for exciting Super Six Stage
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Raynier joins FC Goa; Bengaluru FC sign Damjanovic; Lachenpa extends Mumbai City FC stay

Sports

Global Chess League: Carlsen’s victory over Anand takes Alpine Warriors to top of the table

Sports

Kevin Sinclair to replace Yannic Cariah in 15-member WI squad

Technology

Cognizant, ServiceNow partners to accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation

Sports

SAFF Championship: Bangladesh make short work of Bhutan, to meet Kuwait in semis

Sports

Latest Major Champion Clark set to play Genesis Scottish Open

Technology

India’s third moon mission slated between July 12-19, lander modified

Sports

Lone female member of AIFF Executive Committee flags AGM agenda

Fashion & Lifestyle

Katie Price's mom pleads with her not to keep going under the knife

News

Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ will have a ‘similar heartbeat’ as ‘Raanjhaana’

Sports

Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal at 2nd Elorda Cup

Technology

Covid-19 was created as a 'bioweapon' by China: Wuhan researcher

Technology

Scientists decode how pregnancies fail using stem cell models

Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon set up a penultimate round battle with India

News

Working with Anil Kapoor gives you a complex, says Aditya Roy Kapur

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Murasingh shines for East Zone, Shorey stars with century for North Zone

Technology

US to spend over $42 bn to provide high-speed internet by 2030

News

Boris Becker's lookalike model daughter Anna turns heads at gala

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US