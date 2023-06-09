scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song.

By Agency News Desk
Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song
Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former’s upcoming romantic song.

The two had earlier collaborated for the track ‘Mitra Re’ from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Runway 34’. Jasleen has not only composed and sung the number but also produced the music video.

Jasleen shared: “It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he’s on board.”

She said that Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere.

“I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition.”

“He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout.”

The duo would mark their first romantic song with Jasleen’s upcoming composition for an independent single.

Other details about the track are yet under wraps.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan -starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week
Next article
Sohum Shah on why movies, web series have greater reach than other artforms
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sri Lanka leave out Mathews, include Pathirana for ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Sports

French Open: Swiatek starts favourite against giant-killer Muchova in women's final

News

Sohum Shah on why movies, web series have greater reach than other artforms

Box Office

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan -starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

News

Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

News

'It's at 30 when real adulting hits you,' says Tamannaah Bhatia

Sports

Champions League Final: Riding on top form, Man City, Inter chase European glory

News

'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

Sports

Have six Tests coming up soon, Boult may be available for some, says NZ coach Stead

News

Sunny Deol meets his 'loving fans' in national capital to promote 'Gadar 2'

Sports

WTC Final: Would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling, says Steve Waugh

Technology

Samsung's One UI 5 beta lets users quickly transfer Galaxy watch to new phone

News

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh to team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonnalli Seyggal, husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vidyut Jammwal on his death-defying stunts: ‘It scares me but that’s the first part’

Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US