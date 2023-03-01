scorecardresearch
Javed Ali’s ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hain’ is a love ballad set in exquisite locations

The music video of the romantic ballad 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hain' sung by Javed Ali features Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah, showcases electrifying chemistry

By News Bureau
The romantic ballad ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hain’ sung by Javed Ali hit the airwaves on Wednesday. The music video of the track, which features Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah, showcases electrifying chemistry between the pair and is a visual treat.

The track is just under 4 minutes in length and showcases soft imagery set against the backdrop of tea gardens and a beautiful hill station.

Talking about the song, Javed Ali said: “It was such a fun collaboration for this innocent love story. The lyrics are so thoughtful and you can’t just miss those amazing beats of this song. This song is a complete package and will make you smile throughout.”

Adding to that Mohsin Khan shared: “Since the time I was approached for the song, I found it quite fascinating and that is what drew me to say yes to this track. We shot in some amazing locations that I am sure the audience will love. It is a simple story of love beautifully penned, picturised that wins your heart.”

The track has been composed by Nilesh Ahuja with lyrics furnished by Kumaar.

Nidhi Shah said: “I have loved shooting for this track immensely. With mesmerising locations that add to the mood and feel of the song it has heart warming lyrics and the music is very soothing to the ears. As the song is out now I am really looking forward to the reaction of the fans and audiences.”

