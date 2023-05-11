scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now

After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’.

By Editorial Desk
Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now pic courtesy twitter
Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now pic courtesy twitter

After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’.

Composed by Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is a soulful ballad that beautifully captures the pain of distance in love, a broken heart, and a few complaints. Jubin Nautiyal’s sensuous voice lends a poignant touch to the lyrics, while the symphonic notes of the music add to the intensity of the song.

The music video for the song is directed by Crevixa, who have brought the story of the song to life on the screen. The chemistry between Jubin Nautiyal and Samyra Moreir in the music video is electrifying and adds to the beauty of the song’s poetic verses.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “With the ever evolving music taste of the listeners, makers also need to add new elements to their music by offering a fresh soundscape. With this song, Jubin has not only lent his soulful voice but also added his own elements to this music by composing this song. I’m sure this will become an earworm very soon.

All excited for the new track, singer Jubin Nautiyal adds, “This one is a special song that is very close to my heart. It beautifully captures the pain of separation and longing, the kind of love most people have felt at some stage in their lives. I hope it will touch your heart and leave you with a message that love is worth fighting for.”

Music composer and lyricist of the song, Rocky Khanna comments, “We wanted to explore a different genre one that wasn’t what you conventionally hear from Jubin. Hai Kaisi Kaisi truly showcases Jubin’s versatility as an artist and we are happy with the way the track has turned out.”

Adds Crevixa, “We were all in agreement that for ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ we wanted to attempt something different from the typical run-of-the-mill music videos so we decided to bring in a fresh, new perspective. This music video is one of its kind, it’s very offbeat and niche keeping the elements contemporary, artistic and abstract.

The soulful singing and emotive lyrics of the song will take the audience on an emotional journey, making it an unforgettable one. ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is out now on all platforms!

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer
Next article
India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

News

Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

News

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

News

Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs

News

Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Sports

IPL 2023: We've got to just keep working on getting better, says Shane Watson after DC lose to CSK

News

Google releases its text-to-music AI 'MusicLM' to public

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to hit a few balls, don't make me run a lot, says Dhoni after cameo helps CSK win

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF join hands to create disruption with new track 'Tabaahi'

Health & Lifestyle

Tomb clusters in S.Korea recommended for Unesco World Heritage list inclusion

Sports

Men's ODI Rankings: Australia back at top after annual update; Pak at 2nd spot, India are third

News

Female writers who gave us vulnerable male characters

Technology

Microsoft helped over 3 lakh Indians get water access in 2022

News

Sushmita Sen posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says ‘nice picture’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci’s first Indian Global Ambassador

News

Modern Love Chennai trailer out now

News

Vidyut Jammwal dedicates opening credits to his fans fondly called ‘Jammalions’ in ‘IB 71’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US