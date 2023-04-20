K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Moonbin of the K-pop boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home on Wednesday, according to South Korean entertainment news outlet. He was 25 years old.

The news outlet added that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin’s manager discovered him dead in his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul on April 19 at around 8:10 p.m. KST, and the manager immediately alerted the police.

Moonbin debuted on February 23, 2016. He started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’, playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum’s character.

Along with debuting as an ASTRO member, Moonbin also became a part of its first subunit, Moonbin & Sanha, which went on to debut on September 14, 2020.