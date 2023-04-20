scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Moonbin of the K-pop boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home on Wednesday, according to South Korean entertainment news outlet

By Shweta Ghadashi
K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25
K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Moonbin of the K-pop boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home on Wednesday, according to South Korean entertainment news outlet. He was 25 years old.

The news outlet added that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin’s manager discovered him dead in his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul on April 19 at around 8:10 p.m. KST, and the manager immediately alerted the police.

Moonbin debuted on February 23, 2016. He started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’, playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum’s character.

Along with debuting as an ASTRO member, Moonbin also became a part of its first subunit, Moonbin & Sanha, which went on to debut on September 14, 2020.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Cook unveils Apple Saket store
Next article
WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS
This May Also Interest You
News

'Chashni': Roshini makes plans to stop her elder sister entering her house

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer's new bivalent mRNA Covid booster vax highly effective: Lancet

Technology

Experimental drug shows promise for long Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness

Technology

LT&TS to pay $9.9 mn to resolve visa fraud allegations in US

Technology

India saw 46% decline in overall deal activity in Q1 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 case surge: Masks made mandatory in TN's Ranipet

News

Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'

Technology

Twitter will label 'hateful' tweets, make them less discoverable

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya lauds tele-consultation services in Goa

Sports

Controversy before IPL match in Jaipur, Sports Minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at stadium

Technology

YouTube announces new policies on eating disorder content

Sports

Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga

Technology

We can build our own AI models to address issues facing the Indian education space: Flipick Founder

News

Ana de Armas learnt English the way immigrants in US do – by watching 'Friends'

Technology

Reddit to start charging for access to its API

News

'No one judges me like I do, I'm my greatest critic,' says Pulkit Bangia

Technology

Nothing Ear (2): Unique design, impressive sound & more

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US