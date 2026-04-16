KATSEYE Announces New EP WILD Release Date

KATSEYE has announced that their third EP, WILD, will be released on August 14, 2026, under HYBE and Geffen Records. This new project comes after their 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, which performed well and entered the top five of the Billboard 200 chart.

The group has also received recognition at the 52nd American Music Awards. They have been nominated in three categories including New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for “Gnarly”, and Breakthrough Pop Artist. Voting for these awards is currently open to the public.

Recently, KATSEYE performed at Coachella 2026, marking an important moment in their career. Their performance received positive feedback from several media outlets. Publications like Rolling Stone and Pitchfork highlighted their act as one of the notable performances of the first weekend. The Los Angeles Times commented, “[KATSEYE] proved no this ain’t their debut at their first Coachella performance…the girl group packed the festival field with Eyekons packed shoulder to shoulder as far as the Do LaB.” Billboard described the performance as “Bonkers. It was bonkers.” People also praised their “Girl Group Greatness.” The group is scheduled to return for another performance at the festival on April 17.

Katseye

During their Coachella set, KATSEYE performed their new single “PINKY UP” live for the first time. The song received a positive response and was voted the number one favorite new music release of the week by Billboard readers. It has been described as a “hyperpop club jam… [with] a slightly nihilistic edge to it…” The music video for the song features multiple guest appearances and is directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Apart from Coachella, KATSEYE is set to perform at several major music festivals in 2026. These include The Governors Ball in New York on June 5, Hinterland Music Festival on July 30, and Head In The Clouds Festival on August 8.

The group was formed through a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records as part of Dream Academy and Netflix’s Pop Star Academy. In 2025, they were listed among Google’s top trending musicians in the United States and were also named TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year.