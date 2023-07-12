scorecardresearch
KRK says, ‘Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai’ after watching her latest song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

KRK wasn’t pleased to see Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's chemistry.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill has literally risen from the ashes and achieved a huge feat in her career. From being a Bigg Boss 13 contestant to a Salman Khan heroine, a lot has happened since Sidharth Shukla left us.

She was recently seen in a romantic song alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but it looks like KRK wasn’t pleased to see their chemistry.

B Praak and Jaani roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill for their latest music video, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. The song is trending at #2 on YouTube and already has 26 million views.

KRK tweeted, “Today I watched song of Sadela Nawazuddin and #ShehnaazGiII. My God horrible. Nawaz is dancing. Aur Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai. This girl doesn’t know acting at all.”

