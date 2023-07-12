Krk says, 'shehnaaz bechari actress cum chichori zyada lagti hai' after watching her latest song 'yaar ka sataya hua hai'

Shehnaaz Gill has literally risen from the ashes and achieved a huge feat in her career. From being a Bigg Boss 13 contestant to a Salman Khan heroine, a lot has happened since Sidharth Shukla left us.

She was recently seen in a romantic song alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but it looks like KRK wasn’t pleased to see their chemistry.

B Praak and Jaani roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill for their latest music video, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. The song is trending at #2 on YouTube and already has 26 million views.

KRK tweeted, “Today I watched song of Sadela Nawazuddin and #ShehnaazGiII. My God horrible. Nawaz is dancing. Aur Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai. This girl doesn’t know acting at all.”