Loop Beats Haryanvi launches banger, ‘Peese Ka Game’

Incredible is the growth graph of the music industry that has exceeded boundaries in the past few years and provided endless opportunities to varied talents, especially from the younger brigade from different parts of the world.

India, for one, has been a nation that has always embraced new talent and given new opportunities for growth so that they can showcase their brilliance worldwide and proudly display their hidden gifts in terms of art and music. Loop Beats Haryanvi, a venture of Loop Beats Records, a one-of-a-kind Indian established and grown music record label, is already seen as a massive contributor to the music world.

Founded by Yatendra Meghwal, Divyanshu Dixit, and Abhishek Mishra, Loop Beats Haryanvi has now been making more noise for its recent launch and the many incredible new songs it will create and produce in the coming times, paving a path of growth and success for new talents.

“Peese Ka Game,” which has already been released as a Haryanvi rap banger, showcases the determination and passion of the team at the record label, which they are showcasing by launching the new rap song under Loop Beats Haryanvi.

The song by rapper Savvy looked promising, and now that it has been released, music lovers and listeners are already loving it. The music by Anky has added that magic and touch of Haryanvi culture to the new banger.

The founders at the record label want to put in every possible effort to take forward the legacy of the Haryanvi music culture and venture into Haryanvi folks, hip-hop and more and help provide newer and exciting opportunities to artists in these genres.

The song with A&R by Divyanshu Dixit, shot by Pram with designs and color by Pray5, has been gradually making a mark in Haryanvi hip-hop. Also, the top-notch visuals directed by Yatendra Meghwal and the project helmed by Abhishek Mishra showcase their love and commitment to music.

Audiences have received the song greatly and are slowly but steadily turning it into Loop Beats Haryanvi’s hit musical track of the year.