Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' passes away at 80

Dev Kohli, who penned memorable superhit Bollywood songs passed away on Saturday morning.

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' passes away at 80 pic courtesy news agency

Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned memorable superhit Bollywood songs like ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ and ‘Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na’ or ‘Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara’ – passed away on Saturday morning. He was 80, a bachelor, and breathed his last at his Andheri home. His funeral will be performed later this evening at Oshiwara Crematorium.

Kohli’s body shall be kept for people and his fans to pay their last respects at his home in Lokhandwala Complex this afternoon till 2 p.m.

Born in a Sikh family in Rawalpindi (now Pakistan) on November 2, 1942, Kohli penned lyrics which thrilled generations of music lovers from the black-and-white to the colour films era.

Some of his memorable numbers were for films like ‘Laal Paththar’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

He worked with a host of music directors including late Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R. D. Burman, Anu Malik, Raam-Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, Anand-Milind, Vishal-Shekhar, Uttam Singh, and many more, scoring lyrics for over a 100 films in nearly six decades.

