scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit

Ahead of 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's three city debut tour of India, Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for the Nigerian music star.

By Agency News Desk

Ahead of ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema’s, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, three city debut tour of India, ace couturier Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for the Nigerian music star.

The ensemble will belong to Malhotra’s ‘Diffuse 2.0’ collection which takes a refreshing and playful approach by redefining the societal labels and imbibes a splash of gaming-inspired prints, a high-octane colour palette of stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neons and unconventional constructs.

Representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles, the collection has been designed keeping in mind the creative, youthful and experimental spirit of the digitally-savvy generation of today.

The specially curated gear for the popstar will entail a quirky, unapologetically glamorous and all-season wearable separates in eccentric digital prints in contrasting electronic tones.

Rema stated: “I have always wanted to tour India, a beautiful country with some of the most amazing fans and a diverse culture. I’m truly grateful to Manish Malhotra for taking the time and effort to design something absolutely amazing for me from his Diffuse 2.0 collection. I’m looking forward to my India tour.”

Manish Malhotra states, “Rema’s love for breaking barriers and his commitment to embracing authenticity, individuality and experimentation is something that my brand strongly resonates with. The outfit is vibrant, fun and youthful which is the mood of the Diffuse 2.0 collection for Rema.”

“Rema is the classic representation of the new digital age and I’m excited to be joining forces with a talented, young, energetic, and inspirational achiever like him.”

Malhotra has previously designed for international stars like Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton, Lilly Singh, Prabal Gurung and Nick Jonas.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is part of world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
President Joe Biden hopes striking writers are ‘given the fair deal they deserve’
Next article
'The Kerala Story' declared tax-free in UP
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AI helps create better, simpler hepatitis, Covid-19 tests

Sports

Asia Cup likely to move out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka may host the tournament: Reports

Sports

When Andre Russell gets going, that ground is simply too small for him: Graeme Swann

Sports

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

News

Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with

Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US