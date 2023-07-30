Mark Zuckerberg attends Taylor Swift's concert: Life of a girl dad

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended pop singer Taylor Swift’s latest leg of Eras Tour in California along with his wife and two daughters. Zuckerberg took to Instagram and posted photographs of his daughters enjoying the event in a stadium brimming with people. The first image features him posing with his wife Dr Priscilla Chan. The two can be seen smiling for the camera.

The second picture has Chan’s back towards the camera looking at the concert with her two daughters. It seems that they are standing in a VIP balcony area. The third picture has all the three daughters facing the crowd. It also shows Zuckerberg’s arm with a number of bands on it.

Captioning the three pictures, he wrote: “Life of a girl dad.”

On the Eras tour front, Swift will next perform in Los Angeles from August 3-9 via her Eras Tour. She is all set to surpass Madonna’s record of doing the highest-grossing tour by a female artist of all time.

Swift began professional songwriting at age 14 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 to become a country singer. Under the banner, she released six studio albums, four of them to country radio, starting with her self-titled album (2006).

Her follow-up, Fearless (2008), explored country pop, and its singles ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong with Me’ gained her the spotlight. Swift’s first Billboard Hot 100 number-one song was ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’. Her other top chartbuster is ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’, and ‘Bad Blood’ and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most streamed woman on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums open with over one million copies sold in the US.