scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

After dropping songs such as 'Noor' and 'Alag BT' from his latest album 'Madari', comedia-singer Munawar has revealed the release date of the album.

By Agency News Desk

After dropping songs such as ‘Noor’ and ‘Alag BT’ from his latest album ‘Madari’, comedia-singer Munawar has revealed the release date of the album. Munawar took to social media and shared that ‘Madari’ will be launched on June 6 and will be available across various streaming platforms.

Talking about the sound texture and the elements used in the album, Munawar told IANS: “The sound texture of the album is unique and expansive as there is equal proportion of melody, hip-hop and rap. We have incorporated diverse elements in creating the album, deviating from the conventional expectations of a rap song which usually focuses on the rap part or a hook line. We have explored various possibilities and experimented with different musical elements.”

He further mentioned: “For instance, the song ‘Mumtaz’ incorporates elements of spoken poetry, adding a distinct layer to the album. On the other hand, the song ‘Kajal’ offers a contrasting vibe. The listeners of each song in the album are expected to be people who like different genres of music, as we aimed to cater to a larger audience and provide a song for every mood.”

The album has a total of 8 songs which are sung, written and composed by Munawar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals
Next article
Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'
This May Also Interest You
News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

Technology

Bengaluru-based virtual events platform Airmeet lays off 30% of workforce

News

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being 'over' a photoshoot

News

Michelle Yeoh reveals how acting just happened to 'come by' for her

Technology

Musk says 'sorry' for Twitter taking up much space on phones

Health & Lifestyle

'Insha': Urdu poetry's 'enfant terrible' – or its unsung prodigy? (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

News

'Drishyam 2', Alia, Hrithik get top awards; Kamal lifetime honour at IIFA 2023

News

Halle Bailey excited to see her boyfriend, showers him with kisses

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US