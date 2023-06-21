scorecardresearch
Music is dichotomous for Srushti Tawade, brings both 'escape and reality check'

Srushti Tawade, has shared that music serves a dichotomous purpose for her: it provides escape from reality, and also gives a reality check.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-rapper Srushti Tawade, who is known for the song’ Nishaana’ from the Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Blurr’ and rose to prominence with ‘Hustle 2.0’, has shared that music serves a dichotomous purpose for her: it provides escape from reality, and also gives a reality check.

The rapper said: “On the occasion of World Music Day this entire week, I have planned to listen to unexplored music, and create music of the kind that has not been created. Music to me is a blend that provides perfect escape from reality, and also gives a reality check sometimes.”

She further mentioned: “Through my music too I try to keep a balance of both. I would also listen to ‘Tu Aisa Kaisa Hai’ by Osho Jain, the song is extremely relaxing and is my favourite.”

Srushti’s songs ‘Chill Kinda Guy’ and ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ have been chartbusters.

