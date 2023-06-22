Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

Known to experiment with her creative abilities, Nora Fatehi is as versatile as versatile can get. Her music videos are known to garner millions of views which feature high-octane beats, immaculate choreography and impeccable fashion sense.

Her next international single titled ‘Sexy In My Dress’ is all set to release on Friday. It is indeed interesting to note that she turned singer in her previous international singles, Pepeta, arabic dilbar and ‘Dirty Little Secret’ which took the world by storm. The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing anthem also was sang by Nora, and‘Light The Sky’. We believe that there literally is nothing she can’t do!

Here is a sneak-peak into the glamourous world of Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sexy in my dress’