scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

Nora Fatehi's music videos are known to garner millions of views which feature high-octane beats, immaculate choreography and impeccable fashion sense.

By Editorial Desk
Nora Fatehi to launch her new single 'Sexy In My Dress'
Nora Fatehi | Single | Sexy In My Dress _ pic courtesy instagram

Known to experiment with her creative abilities, Nora Fatehi is as versatile as versatile can get. Her music videos are known to garner millions of views which feature high-octane beats, immaculate choreography and impeccable fashion sense.

Her next international single titled ‘Sexy In My Dress’ is all set to release on Friday. It is indeed interesting to note that she turned singer in her previous international singles, Pepeta, arabic dilbar and ‘Dirty Little Secret’ which took the world by storm. The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing anthem also was sang by Nora, and‘Light The Sky’. We believe that there literally is nothing she can’t do!

Here is a sneak-peak into the glamourous world of Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sexy in my dress’

Pic. Sourcenorafatehi
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended
Next article
New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11
This May Also Interest You
News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Sports

International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO

Technology

New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

News

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

News

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US