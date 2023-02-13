scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs released an Assamese ghazal titled 'Duti Nayan' ahead of Valentine's Day.

By News Bureau

Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs such as ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Bulleya’, ‘Kyon’ and several others, released an Assamese ghazal titled ‘Duti Nayan’ ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The song, which means ‘two eyes’, is a ghazal about love composed by Priyankaa Bhattacharya and penned by Sarat Barkakati.

Talking about the song, Papon said, “Sarat Barkakati is like a family. He wrote two songs for my first album, ‘Jonaki Raati’ — ‘Ailoi Monot Pore’ and ‘Demali Mon’. We received immense love for them.”

The singer also mentioned that the ghazal marks their reunion after 23 years.

“It’s a beautiful song in the form of a ghazal, which is a lovely composition by Priyanka. It’s a song that perfectly cherishes the greatest emotion – love. I hope the listeners love this song,” Papon added.

Previous article
Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart
Next article
'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

News

Vice goes inside Andrew Tate's murky world for doc acquired by BBC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US