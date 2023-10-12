Parth samthaan and manisha rani share bts of their upcoming music video

Actors of all stature have been venturing into music videos. The shorter commitment span requirement also interests a lot of actors as well as producers to roll out music videos. Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani are all set to feature together in a music video.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani is on a roll. The actress has been doing projects back-to-back post her stellar performance on the show. The actress shot with Tony Kakkar days after Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded. The song Jamna Paar was a banger and people loved it. The actress will now share screen space with the winner of the show Elvish Yadav.

And now the popular actress is all set to feature in a music video alongside telly actor Parth Samthaan. Parth took to his social media account to share a BTS glimpse of their upcoming music video. It appears to be a tragic music video as seen in the clip. Parth is seen lying unconscious in Manisha’s arms. Parth also expressed his exhaustion during the specific scene that needed to be filmed.