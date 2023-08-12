scorecardresearch
'Pasoori' hitmaker Ali Sethi breaks silence on wedding rumours

Ali Sethi, who gained global spotlight after his song 'Pasoori' created waves, took to social media to debunk rumours

Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi, who gained global spotlight after his song ‘Pasoori’ created waves, took to social media to debunk rumours about him being married to New York-based painter Salman Toor. 

On Friday, social media users and his fans went berserk on learning about his marriage via reports. However, Ali took to Instagram on Saturday, where he broke his silence about his marriage speculation. Ali debunked claims of getting married in New York to Salman.

He wrote: “I am not married. I don’t know who started the rumour. But maybe they should help market my new release: Paniya.”

He added a link to his latest song.

Born to journalist and politician parents Najam Sethi and Jugnu Mohsin, Ali started his career with a novel titled ‘The Wish Maker’ in 2009.

He then transitioned to films in 2012. He made his debut in Mira Nair’s ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ with the song ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho’. He followed this up with numerous independent covers of popular ghazals as well as traditional Punjabi folk songs.

He has even performed several original music. His most notable songs are Aaqa, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Chan Kithan, Gulon Main Rang and Chandni Raat.

His single for Coke Studio ‘Pasoori’ became an instant hit and ended up featuring in Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart. With over 600 million views on YouTube as of August 8, 2023, ‘Pasoori’ is currently the most watched Coke Studio music video of all time and the first Coke Studio song to reach this milestone.

Ali is particularly associated with the ghazal form of singing and is often hailed for attempting to revive the ancient art form by experimenting with it and repositioning it as a young person’s genre.

