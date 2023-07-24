scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

LØLØ does not shy away from the brutality of her own emotions on the fiery track as she explores the frustration, fury, and despair that comes from letting go-of a toxic relationship with a partner you love to hate.

By Editorial Desk
Pop-punk star Lolo drops 'hot girls in hell'
Pop-punk star Lolo - hot girls in hell _ pic courtesy instagram

Pop-punk powerhouse LØLØ (Lolo) returns with her scathing new single ‘hot girls in hell’ and an accompanying music video. LØLØ does not shy away from the brutality of her own emotions on the fiery track as she explores the frustration, fury, and despair that comes from letting go-of a toxic relationship with a partner you love to hate.

‘hot girls in hell’ starts off gently, with the lilting waltz of an acoustic guitar carrying LØLØ’s rich alto through the verse before suddenly exploding into the electrifying chorus. Thrashing percussion and violently purring guitar erupt as LØLØ vocally lays into the partner that let her down, belting “You’re f*cking disgusting / you’re good for nothing / […] You think you’re special / I think you’re mental/ I hope there’s no hot girls in hell.”

LØLØ shares of the new single, “I wrote ‘hot girls in hell’ about someone who really hurt my feelings. I wrote the first half when I was really sad, and the second half when I was really mad. Ending a relationship with someone is tricky – one second you miss them, feeling miserable and pathetic, and the next you are picturing them burning in hell. I really wanted this song to feel like two completely different moods for that reason. The person I wrote this about is definitely going to hell, so here’s hoping there’s no hot girls there for him <3.”

Equal parts biting and vulnerable, “hot girls in hell” neatly showcases LØLØ’s immense talent for merging fragility and unapologetic power within the same track. LØLØ’s lyricism skews from rich, imagery-laden poetry to caustic tongue in cheek rhymes, but is always touched by LØLØ’s unwavering authenticity and raw honesty. A pillar of the pop-punk renaissance, LØLØ has released a string of popular singles that prove her as a master of the genre and a lyricist who is wise beyond her years.

‘hot girls in hell’ is LØLØ’s third single release in 2023, joining the emotionally-exhibitionist head banger “omg” and the gritty breakup duet “5,6,7,8 (feat. girlfriends)”, with lead singer Travis Mills (MTV, Apple Music) joining LØLØ on vocals for the anthemic track. This fall LØLØ will embark on a full US tour supporting Boys Like Girls and State Champs.

2022 was a massive year for LØLØ. She released her EP ‘debbie downer’ featuring the addictive hit “u turn me on (but u give me depression)” and the successful collaboration “debbie downer” with Maggie Lindemann. On the Sad Summer Festival tour, LØLØ performed alongside Mayday Parade, Neck Deep, and Waterparks before taking the stage at Lollapalooza. She also collaborated with Simple Plan on the 20th anniversary re-release of their smash hit “I’m Just A Kid”.

LØLØ has become an undeniable presence in the pop-punk genre. The singer-songwriter has created a striking presence both online and on stage with her effortlessly cool attitude and sharp lyricism. In 2020, LØLØ created a buzz on TikTok where she reimagined music’s biggest hits. Putting her adept lyrical skills to use, she rewrote verses from the opposite perspective of the song’s subject, while still maintaining the original integrity of each song’s tempo and rhyme scheme. Most notably, her take on Taylor Swift’s “Betty” from “Betty’s perspective” caught the attention of Swifties and went viral on the platform.

In late 2021, LØLØ released her electric EP ‘overkill’, which came directly on the heels of her 36-stop US tour with pop-punk titans New Found Glory and Less Than Jake. LØLØ has been compared to Paramore and Avril Lavigne by Billboard, and People Magazine called her an “Emerging Artist making their mark in music.” To date, she’s amassed over 35 million streams on Spotify, with her numbers continuing to climb exponentially. LØLØ is on the brink of superstardom, so stay tuned as there’s much more to come.

Pic. Sourcelolo
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes
Next article
'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US