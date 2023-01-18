Pratik Sehajpal: 'Jhooth' is all for those people nurturing a broken heart

Pratik Sehajpal, who was last seen in the show ‘Naagin 6’, opened up about his latest Punjabi track ‘Jhooth’, which is sung by Afsana Khan and features Sara Gurpa as female lead.

Giving credit to Afsana for her voice, he said: “It’s a beautiful song, Afsana Khan is a powerhouse of talent, her vocals hit right at the softest corner of your heart.”

‘Jhooth’ brings out the romantic chemistry between two lovers played by Pratik and Sara and it depicts their strong emotions of love and affection for each other and how it is painful for them to stay away from each other.

Pratik, who was also seen in a romantic avatar in his music video, ‘Naina Mere’, appreciated the lyrics and music of the song.

He added: “Oye Kunaal’s music and Raahi’s lyrics have created magic. Sara Gurpal’s acting is par excellence. ‘Jhooth’ is all for those people who are nurturing a broken heart.”

Starring Pratik Sehajpal with Sara Gurpal, ‘Jhooth’ is sung by Afsana Khan, music by Oye Kunaal and lyrics are penned by Raahi.