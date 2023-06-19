Qaseem Haider Qaseem ‘Big Things’ song released!

The music industry is known for its ability to bring together diverse talents and create masterpieces that resonate with audiences worldwide. One such collaboration that has caught the attention of music enthusiasts is the official music video for “Big Things,” directed by Harsh Garg and produced by Kinokrown Media.

The visionary behind the production, Kiwa Kion, teamed up with co-producer NK Moosvi to ensure a seamless execution of the project. The music, composed by Beat Bar Studio, sets the perfect tone for the energetic and uplifting track performed by the talented singer, Trishul Naiytramani.

Adding to the visual appeal of the music video are the captivating performances by Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Megha Gupta, who bring their own unique flair to the screen. Qaseem Haider Qaseem’s presence is both commanding and charismatic, while Megha Gupta’s infectious energy leaves viewers wanting more.

The creative direction of the music video was skillfully handled by Kyra K, who also served as an associate director alongside Harsh Garg. With their combined expertise, they ensured that every frame of the video exuded creativity and captivated the audience’s attention.

Costumes play a vital role in any visual production, and the team turned to Kleidershades, a renowned fashion house based in Germany, to bring their artistic vision to life. The costumes added depth and visual interest to the video, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Hardik Kulbhushan Arora, the mastermind behind the poster design, contributed his artistic prowess to create a visually striking representation of the music video. The attention to detail and captivating design drew viewers in and left a lasting impression.

Kashry, the stylist for the project, meticulously curated the looks for each character, ensuring that they perfectly embodied the essence of the music video. The result was a visual feast that complemented the overall theme and style.

Supriya Shrivastava’s paintings added an artistic touch to the video, elevating the visual experience and showcasing the amalgamation of various art forms. The paintings not only served as visually stunning elements but also conveyed emotions and added depth to the storytelling.

Ankita Maiti’s expertise in makeup and hairstyling brought the characters to life, enhancing their appearances and seamlessly blending them with the overall aesthetic of the video.

Aamir Raza, the Director of Photography, skillfully captured the essence of each scene, using light, angles, and composition to create visually stunning frames. His expertise ensured that every shot was visually engaging and complemented the mood and narrative of the music video.

KawinHandles, responsible for editing and colour grading, gave the final touches to the video, ensuring a seamless flow and enhancing the overall visual appeal. The attention to detail and precision in the post-production process added depth and richness to the final product.

The video was filmed at the exquisite Goldenfinch Villa, providing a picturesque backdrop that enhanced the visual storytelling. The location served as a character in itself, adding grandeur and elegance to the narrative.

The making-of documentary, expertly handled by Muthyala Babu, provides an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at the production process. It showcases the dedication and hard work put in by the entire team to bring “Big Things” to life.

“Big Things” Official Music Video, with its captivating visuals and engaging performances, is a testament to the power of collaboration and artistic synergy. Each element, from the music and performances to the costumes and locations, seamlessly blend together to create a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.