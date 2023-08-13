scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

Bad weather conditions in Tamil Nadu have forced A R Rahman to cancel his upcoming concert in Chennai.

By Agency News Desk
A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to 'adverse weather conditions'
A R Rahman _ pic courtesy twitter

Bad weather conditions in Tamil Nadu have forced A R Rahman to cancel his upcoming concert in Chennai. Taking to his X account, the music maestro posted: “My Dearest Friends … Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI.”

Chennai has been facing horrible rain in the last few days that has caused damage to infrastructure and would have made it nearly impossible to hold a proper concert in the city.

Following this development, various fans who had already booked tickets expressed their disappointment, lamenting the bad weather and infrastructure in the city, unable to fully tackle the rain.

One fan wrote: “All the way from Rajapalayam and now returning back sadly… waiting for the next rescheduled date..”

Another netizen wrote: “Travelled all the way from Kanyakumari..Never mind, will wait for the next date.”

Another fan expressing his disappointment said: “I came all the way from Ahmedabad, flight tickets wasted and rain is so unpredictable…Huh! Will w8 for another date sir.”

Addressing the fan disappointment, the composer wrote: “I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government..we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

To this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, taking to his X account wrote: “Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration!”

“#KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions.”

“With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!”

Pic. Sourcearrahman
2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘I was transported back in time’: Hariharan after Vipul Kandpal’s act in ‘IBD 3’
Next article
Canadian Open: Pegula beat World No. 1 Swiatek to enter final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Canadian Open: Pegula beat World No. 1 Swiatek to enter final

News

‘I was transported back in time’: Hariharan after Vipul Kandpal’s act in ‘IBD 3’

News

Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

News

Boney Kapoor, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Sports

Gill’s return to form will bring relief to Team India: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

After pink eye, Delhi doctors report 50% rise in joints pain & arthritis

News

Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Dalit Buddhist wedding scene in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

News

Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away

Sports

VIBGYOR High wins Boys' under-14, Girls' under-12 at Mumbai leg of Jr NBA Nationals

Technology

Indian tech industry leaders fast adopting GenAI, albeit with caution

Sports

Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha is Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Technology

China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs

Sports

India go down to Bahrain on international futsal debut

Sports

‘Always enjoyed watching him play’: Virat Kohli reveals his admiration for Babar Azam

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix widget issue on Android beta

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia, England to meet in semis after tight wins

Sports

RB Leipzig upset FC Bayern to clinch German Supercup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US