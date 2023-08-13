A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

Bad weather conditions in Tamil Nadu have forced A R Rahman to cancel his upcoming concert in Chennai. Taking to his X account, the music maestro posted: “My Dearest Friends … Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI.”

Chennai has been facing horrible rain in the last few days that has caused damage to infrastructure and would have made it nearly impossible to hold a proper concert in the city.

Following this development, various fans who had already booked tickets expressed their disappointment, lamenting the bad weather and infrastructure in the city, unable to fully tackle the rain.

One fan wrote: “All the way from Rajapalayam and now returning back sadly… waiting for the next rescheduled date..”

Another netizen wrote: “Travelled all the way from Kanyakumari..Never mind, will wait for the next date.”

Another fan expressing his disappointment said: “I came all the way from Ahmedabad, flight tickets wasted and rain is so unpredictable…Huh! Will w8 for another date sir.”

Addressing the fan disappointment, the composer wrote: “I hope and pray that ..with the help of our government..we construct the next level infrastructure for art, mega shows and international experiences for Chennai #SafetyFirst #rain-resistant #sun-resistant #cluttterfreeparking #notrafficjams.”

To this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, taking to his X account wrote: “Chennai will soon fulfil this long-felt aspiration!”

“#KalaignarConventionCentre to be established on #ECR, will be a world-class facility that can host large format concerts, performances, events, exhibitions and conventions.”

“With iconic landscaping, hotels, food courts, parking spaces and excellent connectivity it will be the new cultural icon of the city!”