Rapper KR$NA releases new EP ‘Far From Over’

After the successful release of his EP “Time Will Tell” earlier this year, Indian rapper and producer KR$NA, has released his brand-new EP titled “Far From Over” comprising 5 tracks. This EP signifies a comeback after an almost 5-month hiatus in his music releases. “Far From Over” showcases KR$NA in his most authentic and unfiltered form, featuring his signature unapologetic style juxtaposed with clever wordplay and immaculate flow patterns.

Social media over the last four months has been flooded with requests from Krsna’s fan base ‘Awaam’ who have been eagerly awaiting songs/project from their favourite artist. With his listeners alternating between hope and disappointment, this has come as a more than pleasant surprise since they are getting an EP even as they expected a single.

KR$NA shares, “Taking some time off allowed me to navigate through creative stagnation and helped me rediscover my passion for hip hop, and ‘Far From Over’ is a testament to that. This EP is a result of making music for myself and not according to others expectations. This is me doing what I do best, and I’m confident the audience will relate to the energy and hopefully get answers to where I’ve been these past 5 months.”

The project features production from the likes of Bharg, Umair, Deep Kalsi and more with features from Delhi rap duo Seedhe Maut and Toronto’s AR Paisley. The project is slated to release on August 29th with the lead single being “Prarthna” (produced by Bharg, co-produced by Umair & Deep Kalsi).