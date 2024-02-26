Rising pop-punk star LØLØ drops reflective break up anthem ‘poser’

Known for her biting directness and no-holds-barred authenticity, rising pop-punk star LØLØ continues to deliver with an emotionally-charged new track ‘poser’, as she declares, “Why would you kiss me and pull me closer / just to leave me hanging of of the edge?”

LØLØ plays with juxtaposition on the vulnerable track, contrasting caustic lyricism against a solemn sonic backdrop where grungy, understated guitars meet chilly cymbals to mirror LØLØ’s feelings of loneliness, confusion, and distress. LØLØ uses “poser” to sift through memories of her relationship for answers.

The depth of her emotion on the track is vast, with a patina of understanding captured in the song’s layered outro with LØLØ announcing her ex-lover is “full of it.” LØLØ says of the track, “‘poser’ is about someone who really got me good, who really truly made me believe they loved me, when it later became clear to me, they simply couldn’t have. Being a girl who enjoys rocking from time to time, I’ve sadly gotten called a poser many times by internet bullies.”

“I thought the word was actually really pretty though, so I wrote it down in my notes after seeing some comments on my page. Since then, I always thought it would be cool to use the word poser relating to love. This ones for all the real posers out there ;).”

‘poser’ follows the release of LØLØ’s first single of 2024, ‘2 of us’. Inspired by her struggle to cut of a toxic ex, the tenacious and poppy track pairs thrashing percussion and buzzing electric guitars with LØLØ’s signature resonant alto, as well as the fiery single ‘hot girls in hell’. On the track, LØLØ does not shy away from the brutality of her own emotions as she explores the frustration, fury, and despair that comes from letting go of a toxic relationship with a partner you love to hate.

About LØLØ

LØLØ has become an undeniable presence in the pop-punk genre. The singer-songwriter has created a striking presence both online and on stage with her effortlessly cool attitude and sharp lyricism. LØLØ has been compared to Paramore and Avril Lavigne by Billboard, and People Magazine called her an “Emerging Artist making their mark in music.” To date, she’s amassed over 35 million streams on Spotify, with her numbers continuing to climb exponentially. LØLØ is on the brink of superstardom, so stay tuned as there’s much more to come.