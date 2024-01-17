Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal team up after a decade for ‘Tu Meri Hai’

Celebrated as one the most successful and talented musical duos in the country, Sachin-Jigar have been making their way into the hearts of audiences with their music for more than a decade now. Credited for varied chart-topping numbers, the duo is back with yet another beautiful romantic single titled ‘Tu Meri Hai’.

The song marks an exciting collaboration between Sachin-Jigar and Singer Shreya Ghoshal after the 2011 superhit ‘Saibo’ from ‘Shor in the City’. With these brilliant musically gifted artists coming together, one can expect ‘Tu Meri Hai’ to be the perfect winter love ballad set to take over the charts.

Sharing their excitement about the upcoming song and collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal, the duo said, “‘Tu Meri Hai’ is such a beautiful song and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it. Collaborating with the very gifted Shreya Ghoshal after a long span of 13 years feels wonderful. There’s always extremely positive and brilliant creative energy working with her. She is one of the best we have and with our new song, we have tried to recreate the magic yet again. We are truly excited and look forward to everyone’s response to ‘Tu Meri Hai’.”

Ever since the big announcement, fans of Sachin-Jigar have been eagerly awaiting the song’s release on January 19, 2024. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, ‘Tu Meri Hai’ is slated for release under the Sony Music Label. Sung by Jigar Saraiya and Shreya Ghoshal, the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya.