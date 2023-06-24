Sanam Aa Gaya Poster Out: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla holding each other in their arms

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adorable and cutest couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them fell in love with each other many years back and well, ever since that time, they have been together and things have truly been wonderful and sensational for both of them.

The two of them have been in awe of each other right from the very beginning since they met each other and well, they truly signify cute couple goals for real.

Rubina shared the poster of their upcoming music video and captioned,” DRJ Records and Raj Jaiswal Presents Payal Dev’s “Sanam Aa Gaya”, in the voice of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. The song is beautifully composed by Payal Dev written by Kunaal Vermaa and programmed, arranged & designed by Aditya Dev. Featuring, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla @ashukla09 , Directed By Charit Desai. Releasing on 27th June only on @drjrecords Official YouTube Channel.

The song releases on 27th June 2023. Check out the poster below: