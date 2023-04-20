scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

Sanam is a pop rock band formed in 2010, known for its renditions of old classic Bollywood songs and original music.

By Agency News Desk
Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'
Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

Singer Sanam Puri spoke about recreating the romantic track ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ from the 1977 film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’ and said that the track will give the perfect vintage feel with a modern touch. Sanam is a pop rock band formed in 2010, known for its renditions of old classic Bollywood songs and original music.

The song is released by the rock band Sanam which consists of Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/composer), Venky S. (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj.

Opening up about the track, Sanam said: “We are quite thrilled to bring the sequel to the song ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ to the audiences and it is a token of love from our end to our fans for the nerve ending love they have always showered on us. We are looking forward to getting love and appreciation from the audiences for ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ also.”

Venky S. added: “We have tried to bring something very new for the audience. This track is a sequel to ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ and we have conceptualised both the tracks with a lot of love and passion.”

Samar said that it’s a tribute to R.D. Burman and Mohammad Rafi.

“It is our way of paying tribute to the legendary artists R.D. Burman ji and Mohammad Rafi saab. This song encompasses a lot of passion, pain and has some of the most heart touching lyrics. We are looking forward to all the love and support from the audiences,” he concluded.

‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ is released today on the Youtube channel of Saregama music.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer
Next article
Anand Pandit: The story ‘Baap Manus’ is universal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

News

'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

Others

Madhusudan Kulkarni’s short film ‘Swatantrya??’ bags award In Goa Short Film Festival

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar, Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breach of conduct during MI-KKR clash

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she poses with Varun Dhawan also twinning in black outfits at Citadel Premiere in London

Sports

IPL 2023: Avesh, Stoinis star with ball as Lucknow edge Rajasthan by ten runs(ld)

Technology

Tim Cook inaugurates retail store in Delhi's Saket amid huge crowd

Health & Lifestyle

UN warns of outbreak of waterborne diseases in Somalia amid heavy rains

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's 67 leads the way for Gujarat in a chase of 154, beat Punjab by six wickets

Sports

PV Priya names U-17 Women's squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bishkek

Sports

Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: ONGC, IOCL win men's and women's team titles

Technology

Samsung launches 'News' app with podcasts, daily briefings

News

How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look

Sports

Controversy before IPL match in Jaipur, Sports Minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at stadium

News

With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory

Fashion n Lifestyle

MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

News

Abhishek Malik of 'Kumkum Bhagya' gifts luxurious car to his wife

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US