Sanam Puri on 'Aur Iss Dil Mein': 'It's about pain of being betrayed'

Singer Sanam Puri talked about the latest track 'Aur Iss Dil Mein', released by the rock band 'Sanam' which consists of Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj

By News Bureau

Singer Sanam Puri talked about the latest track ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’, released by the rock band ‘Sanam’ which consists of Sanam Puri (lead vocalist/composer), Samar Puri (lyricist/lead guitar/composer), Venky S (bass guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj.

‘Sanam’ is a pop rock band formed in 2010 and is known for its renditions of old classic Bollywood songs as well as original music.

Sanam Puri said that the song is all about the pain of betrayal.

“The song ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ is a song we have all been looking forward to. A song about the pain of being betrayed and the characters reaction to the betrayal. The end of this song is somewhat of a mystery. What choice he will make is open for guesses. We know a lot of you will relate to the character,” he said.

According to the drummer Keshav, composing the song was altogether a different experience, and needed to come out of the comfort zone to work on it.

“Though this might seem like it’s out of our comfort zone, this felt completely natural and the entire process of making this song was something we had been planning for a while. Looking forward to seeing everyone’s reaction to the story line.”

Furthermore, Samar added more about the track, saying: “Pain and betrayal is as much a part of life as love and happiness. Dramatic visuals to a strong lyrical song and a catchy melody is the ultimate combination. We hope you all like this one.”

It was released on Wednesday on the Youtube channel of Saregama music.

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study
Katy Perry has been sober for 5 weeks after promise to fiance Orlando Bloom
