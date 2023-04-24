scorecardresearch
Seventeen is 'more confident than ever' before release of new EP

Leading K-pop boy group Seventeen showed strong confidence in the quality of its new EP 'FML', on Monday, as the album is set to drop later in the day.

“This album not only showcases the music we want to pursue but also delivers a message that we’re passionate about. We hope you would like it and gain strength through it, as we worked on it harder and with more confidence than ever before,” member S.coups said in a Q&A released through the agency, reports Yonhap.

The EP, set to drop at 6 p.m., will be the band’s first album since the release of “Sector 17,” a repackaged version of its fourth full-length album, in July.

‘FML’ consists of six tracks, including ‘F*ck My Life’, ‘Fire’, ‘I Don’t Understand But I Luv U’ and ‘April Shower’.

The album’s name ‘FML’ is short for the slang ‘F*ck My Life’, which also is the title of the main track, according to Pledis Entertainment.

However, the album reinterprets the phrase from a healthy perspective and sublimates it into an active and positive attitude rather than being buried in endless negative thoughts in bad situations, the agency said.

In the Q&A, Joshua said ‘F*ck My Life’, one of the upcoming album’s two main tracks, is a song with a positive message that clearly showcases the album’s overall story.

‘Super’, the other main track, is good for presenting an amazing stage performance based on its majestic music, he added.

Dino said, “I got chills all over my body when I first heard ‘Super.’ I’m more confident than ever before and want to show Seventeen’s strength.”

Mingyu expressed his hope to “shake the world” through the band’s future activities with the album.

Preorders for “FML” have already surpassed 4.64 million copies, making it the highest-preordered K-pop album of all time, according to the agency.

