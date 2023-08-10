Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Shekhar Ravjiani, India’s leading singer and composer has won hearts all over the world once again with his spectacular new single, ‘Kasam Se’ – the 10th song released under Shekhar’s own record label Garuudaa Musiic which he launched earlier this year.

Mellifluous and heart-warming, ‘Kasam Se’ is a Hindi Pop song composed and produced by Shekhar Ravjiani and sung by Shekhar Ravjiani and Arijit Singh with poignant lyrics written by Priya Saraiya.

‘Kasam Se’ speaks of the kind of love that lights up the world when two souls complete each other. The song describes the restlessness of a young man who is deeply in love and lost without the one who completes him. All he asks is that she promises to always stay by his side today and forever.

‘Kasam Se’ is not just another love song; it’s an ode to love itself.

Talking about the song, Shekhar says, ‘I have always been a hopeless romantic and I have carried the tune of ‘Kasam Se’ in my heart for some time now. Through this song, I want every soul that is in love to be able to express the inexpressible in the most beautiful way possible. With my label Garuudaa Music, I want to make music that defies genres and boundaries and embraces expanding soundscapes. It is the happiest I have been and I can feel myself soaring higher with my listeners with each song.”

Kasam Se is the tenth track released under Garuudaa Music and Shekhar Ravjiani has many more brilliant songs in the making that the world can expect to hear very soon.