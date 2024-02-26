Sonu Nigam says his 'heart cries' as he mourns demise of Pankaj Udhas

The music world mourns the loss of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, as leading playback singer Sonu Nigam expresses his heartfelt grief over the passing of this iconic figure. Nigam, reminiscing on his childhood, acknowledges Udhas’s profound influence and offers condolences to the bereaved family. With heavy heart, Nigam bids farewell to Udhas, expressing gratitude for his presence in his life and wishing him eternal peace with the words, “Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72. His departure leaves a void in the world of music, yet his legacy remains timeless, touching the hearts of generations to come.

Born into a family deeply rooted in musical traditions, Pankaj Udhas embarked on his musical journey at a tender age, swiftly ascending to prominence in the realms of ghazals and playback singing.

His musical career soared with the release of his debut album ‘Aahat’ in 1980, followed by a string of successful albums including ‘Mukarar’, ‘Tarrannum’, ‘Mehfil’, ‘Nayaab’, and ‘Aafreen’, captivating the imagination of listeners across generations.

Udhas’s rendition of ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’ from the 1986 film ‘Naam’, starring Kumar Gaurav, emerged as a timeless classic, cementing his position as one of Bollywood’s foremost playback singers.

Beyond his achievements in playback singing, Pankaj Udhas was celebrated for his captivating live performances and albums, showcasing his mastery over the ghazal genre. His ability to evoke profound emotions through his music garnered him a dedicated fan base and widespread critical acclaim, ensuring his legacy as a true luminary of Indian music.