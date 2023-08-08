scorecardresearch
Sonu Nigam to revamp his runaway hit track 'Achha Sila Diya' after 28 years

Celebrated playback singer and Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam, who has countless hit songs to his credit, is set to revamp one of his blockbuster tracks 'Achha Sila Diya' after almost three decades.

By Agency News Desk
The song, which has become a mark of the 1990s era, originally belongs to the 1995 film ‘Bewafa Sanam’ which was directed by the late Gulshan Kumar.

For the same, Sonu is collaborating with Gulshan’s son, Bhushan Kumar.

The two had a public spat in 2020 when Sonu made certain allegations with regards to the functioning of the Hindi music industry but putting that aside, the two recently reconciled and are now joining forces to take the listeners on a nostalgic trip with their upcoming collaboration.

An industry source has said that the upcoming track which will be a cover of ‘Achha Sila Diya’ will officially mark Sonu-Bhushan coming back together after their public fight.

The song is expected to be released by the end of this month after post-production and packaging.

The source revealed, “They didn’t have any apprehensions about working together. Sonu has been associated with T-Series, (headed by Bhushan Kumar) since Gulshan Kumar’s days and he is very fond of the latter. There were certain misunderstandings between Sonu and Bhushan, but being old friends and frequent collaborators, the musical pair has moved past them.”

The source further mentioned, “Sonu and Bhushan will now be working together on many albums and songs. And what better way to restart this association than recreating the iconic track Achhha Sila Diya after 28 years. There was another cover of ‘Achha Sila Diya’ created by B Praak earlier this year, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi, but imagine the magic that Sonu’s voice will bring and the views it will generate, because the song remains one of his biggest hit from his initial days.”

‘Accha Sila Diya’ is one of Sonu Nigam and T-Series most remembered and loved songs which has been running down through generations.

