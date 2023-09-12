Sooraj Pancholi on new version of song 'Jaane Jaa': 'It gave me space to explore action genre'

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who stars in the new and fresh avatar of the 1970s iconic track ‘Jaane Jaa’, said he is thrilled to be the part of the song, and shared the reason for doing the project. The song ‘Jaane Jaa’ is from the 1972 movie ‘Jawani Diwani’, starring Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Balraj Sahni, and Nirupa Roy in the lead. The original track was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

The new version of ‘Jaane Jaa’ features the soulful voices of Atif Aslam and Asees Kaur and has been reimagined by DJ Chetas. Sooraj and TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia engage the audiences in the music video.

Sooraj, who is delighted to be back on screen with ‘Jaane Jaa’, said: “I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this iconic track Jaane Jaa’s re-creation. The theme and the storyline of the music video are something that excited me the most to say yes instantly.”

“I am more inclined towards the action genre, and ‘Jaane Jaa’ gave me a space to explore that side of it. Hope the audience enjoys and loves this version of the musical masterpiece,” he said.

Talking about the song, Nimrit shared: “’Jaane Jaa’, is such a cool take on the timeless 70s classic hit.! The music video is stylishly shot, and I got to try my hand in action. It’s for the first time that the audience will see me in a completely new look, and I am excited to see what the response will be like.”

DJ Chetas, who has re-produced the track ‘Jaane Jaa’ commented: “It has been a favourite of mine since my childhood and has always been on my setlist. When the opportunity presented itself, I was kicked to reimagine the cult classic for a new age urban audience.”

“I’m excited and nervous to see how people react to the track. Getting the vocals of Atif for the song and Asees complementing the same is just an explosive combination. The original song remains unparalleled, and this is my humble tribute to that,” he added.

Talking about her experience, singer Asees said: “There is always an added pressure in re-creating an iconic song such as Jaane Jaa and Chetas has wonderfully re-imagined it with his magic. I was nervous but at the same time I enjoyed recording this song and now I am just looking forward to people’s take on it. I hope we as a whole team have done justice to this much-celebrated masterpiece.”

The song has everything, from action, thrill and drama, keeping the audience hooked till the very end.