T-Series Acquires Music Rights For Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Pan India Film, Hi Nanna

Billed as the biggest music giant in India, T-Series takes pride in holding the biggest music library ever.

By Pooja Tiwari
Having been associated with the biggest Bollywood films, T-Series is now spreading its wings across the country.

Now, Bhushan Kumar acquires music rights for Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Pan-India film Hi Nanna (known as Hi Papa in Hindi), proving that world is the canvas for T-Series.

A romantic drama, this endearing film explores the world of a father and his daughter, and how things take a turn when a woman enters this world.

It is directed by Shouryuv and produced by CV Mohan and Dr. Vijayendar Reddy Teegala’s Vyra Entertainment. Hi Nanna will release on 21st December 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

