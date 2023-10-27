scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift enters billionaire club with several historic achievements

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has proven to be one of the most successful musical tours ever generating millions,

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift enters billionaire club with several historic achievements _ pic courtesy news agency
Taylor Swift enters billionaire club with several historic achievements _ pic courtesy news agency

Riding on the waves of success, country-pop singer Taylor Swift is making some historic achievements with her recent ventures, as the singer’s annual income has crossed over $1 billion, putting her into the billionaire’s club.

The singer’s Eras Tour has proven to be one of the most successful musical tours ever generating millions, while her re-recorded versions of her previous albums ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’, both being titled (Taylor’s version). In addition to that, the singer had already gained over a billion streams on Spotify making her one of the most listened to artistes ever.

This accomplishment is particularly monumental as Taylor is among the very few who’ve achieved such a milestone “through music and performing alone.”

According to a Bloomberg report, the singer’s 53 US concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product as per the Daily Mail. The Eras Tour in itself is predicted to gross a staggering income of $4.1 billion.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift's re-recorded LP ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ with five new tracks
Next article
Abhijeet Sawant gets nostalgic on 'Indian Idol 14': 'Feels like I'm back home'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US