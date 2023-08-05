scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift halts show, runs across stage to comfort Kobe Bryant's daughter

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has proven that she has a huge heart as she made a heartwarming gesture to Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has proven that she has a huge heart as she made a heartwarming gesture to Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka. While performing on her Eras tour, the Blank Space singer ran over to Bianka in the crowd to give her a hug. During the show in Los Angeles, Taylor knelt down by the six-year-old, who had been lifted up onto the stage, and gave her her Red tour hat, before embracing her sweetly, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa and her daughter were among the Swifties in the audiences for the first of Taylor’s six sold-out shows at the So-Fi Stadium.

In honour of her late husband, who died alongside their daughter Gianna in a horrific helicopter crash along with seven other people in 2020, Vanessa had decked out her daughter in a custom jean jacket with a tribute to the late Lakers legend printed on the back.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Taylor, who had been presented with a banner to honour her record for sold-out shows at the Staples Center by Kobe back in 2015, said a few words to Bianka before gifting her the hat.

Gianna, who sadly passed aged 13, was also a huge fan of Taylor and Vanessa and recently shared a video of her and her late daughter singing along to ‘You Belong With Me’ before she attended the show. After Taylor’s sweet gesture, the audience erupted with cheers and Vanessa shared the moment on Instagram, writing: “We love you @taylorswift.”

It comes after the Bryants celebrated Gianna’s birthday back in May, with Vanessa paying tribute to her loved ones in various posts in the three years since her late husband and daughter passed away.

2
