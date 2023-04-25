scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift is 'totally fine' after fans notice her hand

Singer Taylor Swift is "totally fine" despite a noticeable open wound on her hand.

Singer Taylor Swift is “totally fine” despite a noticeable open wound on her hand.

One day after her fans noticed that she was performing in Houston with the nasty injury, the ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ hitmaker tried to relieve their worries by revealing what really happened, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Monday, April 24, the 33-year-old singer turned to Instagram to reassure her fans that she’s okay.

“For those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely,” she stated referring to her hand injury Swifties saw during her Sunday night’s gig.

Explaining how she suffered the injury, the “Bad Blood” singer spilled: “Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded.”

She then stressed, “Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Injury aside, Taylor wrote in the caption to express excitement over her successful three-night shows in Houston for her “The Eras Tour”.

She wrote, “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had.”

In the same post, the “All Too Well” hitmaker additionally gushed, “Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.”

Taylor left her fans worried after a video from her Sunday night’s Houston concert made the rounds on TikTok. In the clip, the ex-girlfriend of Joe Alwyn could be seen performing onstage with an open wound.

She later appeared with a Band-Aid that “wouldn’t stick” on her palm. The caption of the clip read, “She gave her blood, sweat and tears for this!”

