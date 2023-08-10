scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'

Taylor Swift has been making history this year, first with her Eras Tour, then releasing a re-recorded version of her album 'Speak Now'

Taylor Swift has been making history this year, first with her Eras Tour, then releasing a re-recorded version of her album ‘Speak Now’ which quickly hit the Billboard 200. Then she hit over a billion listeners on Spotify, and now she is releasing another re-recorded version of her fifth album ‘1989’ titled ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Much like ‘Speak Now’ re-recorded version, ‘1989’ too won’t just feature a remastered edition with better production, but will bring a new sound to her album as well as include new tracks from previously unreleased titles.

Taking to her social media, the country-pop singer announced the album with a picture of her original 2014 release, and captioned: “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you.”

“The ‘1989’ album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The original version included 13 original tracks and three bonus tracks bringing the total number to 16. This time, as she announced five tracks will come out from ‘The Vault’ meaning the place where all the unreleased tapes are kept, much like it was for ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ bringing the total count of the new album to 21.

It is a common practice in the music industry for many artists ranging from pop, rock, metal, electronic, techno, rap, industrial and more that some tracks that don’t even feature as bonus editions get dusted and are kept on the shelf. These tracks are either fully terminated or released later in compilation albums, EPs or re-recorded versions.

At the time of its release, ‘1989’ marked a monumental change in Swift’s career as it became a turning point for her, as it was here she transitioned from her original country style and made inroads into pop music, though she kept her country style with her, thus being a country-pop artist.

At the time of its release, ‘1989’ nabbed 10 Grammy nominations, winning album of the year, best pop vocal album and best music video for ‘Bad Blood’ which featured a powerful roster of female stars such as Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Jessica Alba, and more.

Swift had made history by becoming the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year twice for her solo recordings. Furthermore, ‘1989’ had managed to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent its entire first year in the Top 10, becoming the fifth album to ever accomplish this. The new version will come out on October 27, 2023.

