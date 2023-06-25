scorecardresearch
Tesher reveals why his new song ‘Jacquemus’ is named after women’s handbag

Social media went into a tizzy after music producer Tesher, who is also known for his chartbuster hit track ‘Jalebi Baby’, dropped his new song titled ‘Jacquemus’.

For the unversed, 'Jacquemus' is actually a luxury label known for their unique styled handbags.

Funnily, it caught the eye of Tesher during a store visit in London. Talking to IANS about the title of the track, which he found difficult to pronounce, Tesher said: “The story goes: I was in London last year and was in a store… They have a little small section of brands. There is a Louis Vuitton section and then a Prada section. So, there was a section and it said Jacquemus. I am looking at this word and I am like ‘how do you pronounce this’.”

“I couldn’t understand how people could say that word,” he said with a laugh. “Then I walked into the section with a friend and they had these bags, not just any bags, strangely shaped and interesting bags and I was just so enthralled by it. The name was really different and the bags were really cool.”

Coming back to Toronto, Tesher was working on his new track, which is out now and he found the word interesting.

He said: “Fast forward one month I am back in Toronto and just working on music and I make the beat for the song that is now Jaquemus. I was freestyling lyrics and it came to my head ‘Jaquemus bag she kept on a tag…’ because I just wanted to paint an image of what would make a girl the most it girl in the club and I purposely miss pronounced the name just because it sounded better.”

“That is actually the real story on why I have a song named after a woman’s handbag.”

