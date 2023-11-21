The Beatles’ 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album) 2023 Edition releases out now

The Beatles’ 1962-1966 (‘The Red Album’) and 1967-1970 (‘The Blue Album’) collections are today released in 2023 Edition packages by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. Since their first incarnations appeared 50 years ago, these albums have introduced successive generations to The Beatles’ music. Now, both collections’ tracklists have been expanded, with all the songs mixed in true stereo and Dolby Atmos. New 4CD and 180-gram 6LP vinyl collections pair ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ in slipcased sets. The UK single version of “Love Me Do” now kicks off 1962-1966 (2023 Edition), and the smash hit single “Now And Then” is featured on 1967-1970 (2023 Edition) to complete the career-spanning collections.

1962-1966 and 1967-1970 (2023 Editions)

Stereo mixes:

Both collections: digital; streaming; 2CD; 180g 3LP black vinyl; 180g 6LP black vinyl slipcased set; limited edition Beatles Store exclusives: 3LP colored vinyl (red for ‘Red’/blue for ‘Blue’); 4CD slipcased set; 6LP colored vinyl slipcased set

Dolby Atmos mixes: digital; streaming

Today’s releases follow the global unveiling of “Now And Then,” the last Beatles song. Released last week to unprecedented acclaim and commercial success, and accompanied by a beautifully heartfelt music video directed by Peter Jackson, “Now And Then” has smashed all sales and streaming expectations. This last installment of The Beatles’ recorded history is poised to give The Beatles their biggest hit single in over half a century.

Since their 1973 debuts, 1962-1966 (‘The Red Album’) and 1967-1970 (‘The Blue Album’) have ushered countless listeners of all ages, from all parts of the world, into lifelong Beatles fandom, always seen as the definitive introduction to their work. Expanded for their new 2023 Edition releases, the collections together span The Beatles’ entire recorded canon with 75 standout tracks, from their first single, “Love Me Do,” to their last, “Now And Then.” The collections’ 21 newly-added tracks (twelve on ‘Red’ and nine on ‘Blue’) showcase even more of The Beatles’ very best songs.

In recent years, several 1967-1970 tracks and a few from 1962-1966 have received new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes for The Beatles’ Special Edition album releases, including Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The Beatles (‘White Album’) (2018), Abbey Road (2019), Let It Be (2021), and Revolver (2022), as well as new stereo mixes for The Beatles’ 1 (2015). All tracks not also featured on those releases have been newly mixed in stereo and/or Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios, aided by WingNut Films’ audio de-mixing technology. Both collections include new essays written by journalist and author John Harris.