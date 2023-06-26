scorecardresearch
There's paradigm shift in Hindi film music: Music composer Shamir Tandon

For someone who has worked with the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey, Jagjit Singh and has contributed to the soundtracks

By Agency News Desk
For someone who has worked with the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey, Jagjit Singh and has contributed to the soundtracks of popular movies including ‘Page 3’, ‘The Body’ and the recently released Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Afwaah’, the paradigm shift in Hindi film music is hard to ignore.

Music composer Shamir Tandon points out, “Now, films have fewer songs and there is no lip-synching. In fact, some films are songless. There are not many situations that warrant a music number. The duration of songs has been reduced too. It may appear for a few seconds and then fade out, unlike the past when multiple ‘antras’ would play.”

The music composer, who has worked with Sudhir Mishra in the past too, tells IANS that it is always a pleasure associating with the latter as he has a clear vision and does not stick to tried-and-true concepts, but in fact, prefers novelty. “He is not someone interested in crafting commercial cinema that follows the norms and has made multiple groundbreaking movies. His clarity and the style in which he communicates it only add to the experience.”

Tandon, who would like to be remembered as a versatile music director comfortable with diverse genres, adds, “ But let us not forget, composers in India are a subset of the film industry. It depends on the kind of cinema that comes our way.”

For him, ‘Page 3’ will always remain an unforgettable project as the movie had no precedent and boasted of a new concept, thus pushing him to compose something novel.

The composer, who made Sachin Tendulkar sing as part of a unique ‘jugalbandi’ with Sonu Nigam that was made to promote the cricketer’s App feels that in the cut-throat music industry, it is important for the young to be patient. “Just keep making music. If films offer no opportunity at any given time, what is the harm in doing non-film music?”

SAFF Championship: Lebanon thrash Bhutan, put one foot in semis
Musk, Zuckerberg may still fight in jiu jitsu style
