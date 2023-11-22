Tulsi Kumar gives new spin to Mehdi Hasan's 'Mohabbat Karne Wale'

Singer Tulsi Kumar is bringing on the heartbreak in a very graceful, and eclectic style with her latest single, ‘Mohabbat Karne Wale’. A contemporary take on the mellifluous ghazal style, the song showcases Tulsi’s ability to sublimely blend in ghazal with film music, symphonic, pop, and dance music.

Apart from just singing, she also performs some incredibly elegant and powerful dance moves infusing Indian classical dance forms such as Kathakali with European style ballet where she performs the dance alongside Sahaj Singh whose resplendent dancing really brings in the mood.

For all its musical diversity and experimentation, the production is still very modern and booming, typical of most contemporary pop music despite having little in common with pop, except for some brief fusion elements and that too in rarity.

Expressing her excitement about the song, Tulsi Kumar said: “I have explored a new genre of music and ‘Mohabbat Karne Wale’ is a special project for me. It allowed me to explore the depth of ghazals while pushing the boundaries of conventional music videos”.

Describing her collaboration with the team, she said: “Collaborating with such a talented team has been a fulfilling experience, and I hope the audience enjoys this unique blend of audio and visuals.”

Sahaj Singh, whose dancing with Tulsi makes the whole video said: “Working with Tulsi and the entire team was a fantastic experience. The dance sequences bring a new dimension to the song, and I am thrilled to be a part of this song.”

Penned by Hafeez Hoshiyarpuri and composed by Mehdi Hasan whose work brings the whole song full circle, the beautiful dancing in the video is choreographed by Kamna-Utsav and directed by Siddharth Ahuja.