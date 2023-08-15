Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song 'Soul' for all independent women

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has finally unveiled a “special song” called ‘Soul’ featuring actor Nia Sharma.

The song is said to be about independent women and features Nia in a never-before-seen way showcasing a journey of struggles to success. Taking to Instagram, Yo Yo and Zee Music shared the music video

The video is captioned: “Feel the energy surge, as #Soul by #YoYoHoneySingh takes center stage SONG OUT NOW!”

The rapper, who has belted hits such as ‘Lungi dance’, ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘Love Dose’ and ‘Desi Kalakaar’ among many others, had previously shared: “This August !! watch out for this special song of my lifetime SOUL ( FOR ALL THE INDEPENDENT WOMEN) Keep blessing yoyohoneysinghaaa!!!”

On the screen front, Honey Singh will be seen in a documentary feature film, directed by Mozez Singh.

It captures his personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh himself alongside sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

Born as Hirdesh Singh, the rapper prefers to sing in his native language Punjabi and Hindi rather than English. His album International Villager was released on 11 November 2011. The track “Gabru” from the album, featuring singer J-Star, topped the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

Singh topped the chart of trending videos in 2012. He earned two places on YouTube’s list of top 10 trending videos of 2012. His song ‘Brown Rang’ made it to the top spot. ‘High Heels’, in collaboration with Jaz Dhami, took the fourth spot.

