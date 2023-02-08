scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Yogita Bihani manifested working with Kapil Sharma in ‘Alone’

Kapil Sharma has garnered a massive fan following with his keen sense of humor and entertaining the audience throughout the years.

By Glamsham Editorial
Yogita Bihani on working with Kapil Sharma on their upcoming track
Yogita Bihani on working with Kapil Sharma on their upcoming track

There’s no doubt in the fact that Kapil Sharma has garnered a massive fan following with his keen sense of humour and entertaining the audience throughout the years. Interestingly, actress Yogita Bihani, who features in the music video ‘Alone’ alongside Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, revealed that she is too one of his biggest fans. While Kapil and Yogita are paired together in the music video that not only marks Kapil’s debut single, but her as well, Yogita shares how she has been a long-time fan and was star-struck when she got the chance to work with him.

Talking about sharing the screen with Kapil Sharma, Yogita Bihani said, “I have been a huge fan of Kapil Sharma ever since his show started. When I was told that I will be casted opposite Kapil in ‘Alone’ I was absolutely surprised, because I always felt there is a connection between us even though we had never met before. I admire him a lot and I feel I have unknowingly manifested this moment which makes me very grateful about this opportunity.”

Yogita has made a name for herself in the early stages of her career, scaling the journey from her television debut in a soap opera to forging her path through the transition from TV to silver screen with her big Bollywood debut with the film “Vikram Vedha.” And now starring in a music video, Yogita has definitely shown her versatility.
‘Alone’ sung by Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, featuring Yogita Bihani will be out 9th Feburauary.

Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma’s ‘Alone’ is produced by T-Series. Directed by Director Gifty, music producer Sanjoy & composer Guru Randhawa, starring Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma and Yogita Bihani, the music video will be out on 9th February on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Previous article
Canon India launches 2 new mirrorless cameras in India
Next article
Miscreant tears screen of cinema hall to protest 'Pathaan' in Bihar's Bettiah
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US