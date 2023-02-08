There’s no doubt in the fact that Kapil Sharma has garnered a massive fan following with his keen sense of humour and entertaining the audience throughout the years. Interestingly, actress Yogita Bihani, who features in the music video ‘Alone’ alongside Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, revealed that she is too one of his biggest fans. While Kapil and Yogita are paired together in the music video that not only marks Kapil’s debut single, but her as well, Yogita shares how she has been a long-time fan and was star-struck when she got the chance to work with him.

Talking about sharing the screen with Kapil Sharma, Yogita Bihani said, “I have been a huge fan of Kapil Sharma ever since his show started. When I was told that I will be casted opposite Kapil in ‘Alone’ I was absolutely surprised, because I always felt there is a connection between us even though we had never met before. I admire him a lot and I feel I have unknowingly manifested this moment which makes me very grateful about this opportunity.”

Yogita has made a name for herself in the early stages of her career, scaling the journey from her television debut in a soap opera to forging her path through the transition from TV to silver screen with her big Bollywood debut with the film “Vikram Vedha.” And now starring in a music video, Yogita has definitely shown her versatility.

‘Alone’ sung by Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, featuring Yogita Bihani will be out 9th Feburauary.

Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma’s ‘Alone’ is produced by T-Series. Directed by Director Gifty, music producer Sanjoy & composer Guru Randhawa, starring Guru Randhawa, Kapil Sharma and Yogita Bihani, the music video will be out on 9th February on T-Series’ YouTube channel.