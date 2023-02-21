scorecardresearch
ALERT! Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh together on screen on OTT… check out

"Having the three Khans in The Romantics added so much insight to the series!" Smriti Mundhra on the three Khans coming together on screen

By Glamsham Editorial
Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh together on screen on OTT
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan - The Romantics

The much-talked about Netflix docu-series ‘The Romantics’, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and it’s cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released on Feb 14 to unanimous acclaim and love. The national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary! Interestingly, this is the first time the three Khans, the triumvirate of the Hindi film industry, have come together on screen for a project!

Director Smriti Mundhra says, “While it’s pure coincidence that the three Khans – SRK, Salman & Aamir – appear together for the first time in The Romantics, in retrospect it makes sense. All three of these legends have shared an intimate professional and personal relationship with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, and for that reason they were each on my list of hopeful interviews. Besides being huge stars, they are also each thought leaders of Indian cinema and having them in The Romantics added so much insight to the series.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, was also coaxed into recording his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

IND v AUS: Opener David Warner ruled out of last two Tests due to elbow fracture
S S Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ readies for its Hindi release!
