Abdu Rozik to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as wildcard contestant

Popular Tajik social media star Abdu Rozik, will enter the reality streaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 as a new wildcard contestant.

Abdu was previously seen in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, quitting the show after attaining 11th place. Speaking of the opportunity of joining the reality show and entering the house again, Abdu said: “I’m really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again.”

He added: “BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can’t wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?”

Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu will add a new twist with his presence in the reality show, adding a new flavour to the dynamics inside the house.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is streams on JioCinema, with new episodes coming daily at 9 p.m.