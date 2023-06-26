aha unveils the trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ – A captivating tale of an intern in the corporate World

aha unveils the trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’, a captivating web series that delves into the transformative journey of Arun Kumar amidst the challenges of the corporate ladder. This thought-provoking and relatable narrative promises to resonate with viewers from all walks of life, offering valuable insights into love, loss, and the pursuit of finding one’s own space is all set to release on 30th June on aha.

Produced by Arré Studio and Laughing Cow Productions, ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ brings together a talented ensemble cast, including the gifted performers Harshith Reddy, Ananya Sharma, and Tejaswi Madivada, who breathe life into the characters and add depth to their journeys in the corporate landscape. As an official remake of Arré Studio’s acclaimed “Official Chukyagiri,” this adaptation introduces fresh perspectives to corporate drama.

Actor Priyadarshi, the special guest of the trailer launch event, shared, “I am thrilled to be part of the trailer launch for aha original web series ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar.’ It’s an exciting project that delves into the complexities of the corporate world. The series offers a fresh perspective on the challenges and aspirations of individuals in the corporate landscape. I’m confident the trailer will captivate the audience and leave them eager to experience the full series.”

Vaasudev Koppineni, Content and Non-subs revenue head at aha, spoke about the series and shared his excitement, stating, ” In ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar,’ we explore the complex nature of experiences within the corporate milieu. It is a story of growth, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of dreams seen through the eyes of a lovable character like Arun Kumar. With its universal themes and relatable characters, this series will strike a chord with the audience and inspire them to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery.”

Niyati Merchant, Co-founder and COO, Arré Studio said, “We’re very excited to see one of our favourite shows Official Chukyagiri be re-born as Arthamainda Arun Kumar in Telugu, a show which has seen immense love from viewers across three seasons. Remakes are truly reflective of the strength of the story & characters and it’s very encouraging to see our content find audiences in new languages. We’re very happy to find a great collaboration in aha & Laughing Cow Productions that have brought new life to this franchise.”

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into Arun Kumar’s transformation as he navigates the complexities of the corporate realm, driven by ambition and confronted with personal challenges. It sets the stage for an immersive viewing experience, inviting audiences to embark on an unforgettable exploration of self-realization and triumph.

With its commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality content, aha continues to redefine the digital entertainment landscape. ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ is a testament to aha’s mission of offering exceptional Telugu entertainment that resonates with viewers, showcasing the brand’s dedication to engaging storytelling and thought-provoking narratives.

Prepare to witness the captivating ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ journey exclusively on aha. As the series unfolds, viewers will be enthralled by its compelling storytelling, relatable characters, and profound messages.