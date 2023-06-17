scorecardresearch
Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is set to participate in the Season 2 of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

By Agency News Desk
Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is set to participate in the Season 2 of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Sharing his excitement, the former Team India player said: “I’m really excited to be a part of India’s biggest reality show and interact with a whole new generation. It’s a new experience for me, unlike cricket where it’s all about the game.

“In Bigg Boss OTT, the entire nation gets to know the real you and every thought is questioned for which I’m genuinely excited about,” he added.

Sources said that Ajay Jadeja’s inclusion is aimed at adding a new dimension to the show.

His contributions to the game, both on and off the field, have solidified his place as one of the most beloved cricketers of his era.

Off the field, Ajay Jadeja’s charisma and magnetic personality made him a fan favourite.

The grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 will take place on Saturday on JioCinema.

